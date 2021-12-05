Local organization raises more than $140,000 for first responders

The following is a news release from Heroes Defense.

IDAHO FALLS – A local nonprofit raised more than $140,000 during a recent event.

Heroes Defense, which provides support, resources, and aid to individuals fighting for our freedoms and the American way of life, hosted a banquet and auction at the Hilton Garden Inn on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The funds raised will provide much-needed items like AED’s for the Idaho Falls Police Department, and/or updated equipment to other local fire departments.

Heroes Defense was organized by Paul Davis Restoration and Qal-Tek Associates to stand to defend our nation’s heroes, and ensure their bravery is both recognized and rewarded.

For more than 50 years, Paul Davis Restoration has restored residential and commercial properties damaged by fire, water, mold, storms, and disasters.

Qal-tek and Associates have been providing solutions and support for instrumentations and training for our nation’s response and military organizations for over 20 years.

Our fundraisers recognize and benefit the following organizations:

Idaho Fallen Firefighter Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization that acknowledges line-of-duty deaths of career and volunteer firefighters in the state of Idaho. The organization supports families of firefighters who are injured or who have died and offers a variety of programs to support the health and safety of firefighters statewide. The Eastern Idaho F.O.O.L.S. (Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society); which is comprised of firemen who provide training for paid or volunteer firefighters while preserving the tradition and heritage of the fire service. Our local fire and police departments with needed items beyond what our tax dollars can provide.

We invite you to like our Facebook page or follow our website for upcoming family-friendly events that will feature several kid activities, as well as, join us together as a community to fundraise for the local heroes that protect us every day.