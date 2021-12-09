Man charged with rape after police say they found him having sex with teen

BLACKFOOT — A Roberts man faces a rape charge after police say they found him in the back of a car with a teenage girl.

The Blackfoot Police Department found Abraham Hernandez, 24, and a 16-year-old girl in the back of a parked car having intercourse in September, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Hernandez is now charged with rape where the victim is 16 and the perpetrator is three or more years older.

When police first spoke with Hernandez and the girl, she claimed to be 18 and officers told the two to leave the area. Later that night, officers learned the girl was not 18, but 16 years old. Police went to the girl’s home and realized she was not home yet. She was contacted and told officers she would come home to talk to them.

The teen told police she lied to police because she did not want Hernandez to get into trouble. The teen also said she met Hernandez on the dating app Tinder. The dating app asks users to confirm they are 18-years-old or older when signing up to use the service.

Court records did not include Hernandez’s recollection of events.

When prosecutors charged Hernandez, he was summoned to appear in court on Dec. 2 and not arrested. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23.

Although Hernandez is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.