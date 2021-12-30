Man out on bail for allegedly selling drugs gets arrested again on new trafficking charges

IDAHO FALLS — A man out on bail for allegedly selling methamphetamine has been arrested again on new drug trafficking charges.

The latest charges filed against 34-year-old Aaron Wadsworth include felony trafficking of methamphetamine, felony possession of fentanyl pills with the intent to deliver, felony possession of Alprazolam with the intent to deliver, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

The Idaho Falls Police Department spotted Wadsworth around 3:30 a.m. Monday driving in the alley behind his house on the 700 block of 15th Street. Knowing Wadsworth had an out-of-county warrant, an officer went and talked to the man who appeared nervous and tried walking away, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Wadsworth was taken into custody and placed in handcuffs. As police tried to search him for weapons, he reportedly tried to pull away. This prompted officers to place Wadsworth onto the ground until backup arrived.

Inside Wadsworth’s pockets, police report finding several clear baggies filled with approximately 590 “dirty thirty” or fentanyl pills along with multiple baggies of meth weighing about 90 grams. Officers also found out-of-state dispensary bought marijuana, a bottle of Alprazolam pills and over $4,000 in cash.

Alprazolam is a prescription used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

A search of Waddsworth’s car led to an even larger find of the prescription drug, bringing the approximate number of pills to 1,440. Police also seized two handguns, a scale, more marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Monday is not the first time police say they have found Wadsworth with drugs. In September, the Idaho State Police reported getting into a chase with Wadsworth on a motorcycle. He eventually crashed and police reported finding 6.4 ounces of meth, 370 fentanyl pills, marijuana and other drug selling items.

RELATED | Idaho Falls man arrested on charges of trafficking meth, intent to deliver fentanyl

In the September case, Wadsworth was charged with a list of drug crimes, including meth trafficking. He posted $75,000 bond in that case and was released.

The Bonneville County Jail now lists Wadsworth’s total bail on all his cases at $1,135,000.

Although Wadsworth is accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Wadsworth is scheduled for Jan. 7.