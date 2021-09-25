Idaho Falls man arrested on charges of trafficking meth, intent to deliver fentanyl

IDAHO FALLS – A man is in jail on multiple drug-related charges.

Idaho State Police report Aaron Wadsworth, 33, of Idaho Falls was in possession of meth, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

Troopers spotted Wadsworth traveling eastbound on a motorcycle on Lincoln Road in Bonneville County around 3:30 p.m. His speed exceeded 60 mph in a 40 mph zone.

As Wadsworth turned onto North 31st East, ISP tried pulling him over. He failed to stop and as he accelerated, he lost control several times until the motorcycle tipped over and threw him.

“The Trooper immediately called for emergency medical assistance. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released,” a news release from ISP says.

Wadsworth’s eyes were bloodshot and watery during the investigation. ISP also found other evidence consistent with being under the influence of marijuana.

The trooper found a plastic baggie with 6.4 ounces of meth inside Wadsworth’s backpack. He also found a variety of marijuana products, including items packaged for delivery, a scale, drug paraphernalia, a large amount of cash and 370 fentanyl pills.

Wadsworth was also driving without privileges, according to ISP.

He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for felony eluding an officer, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without privileges.