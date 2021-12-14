Man who drove into canal, stole credit cards reaches plea agreement

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man facing 12 felony charges related to a string of vehicle thefts and burglaries has reached a plea deal with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.

In exchange for pleading guilty to four felony charges, another eight have been dismissed against 30-year-old Ronald Ray Hymas, according to court records obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

In addition, charges for another four felonies will not be filed.

Hymas was arrested on May 13 following an investigation into multiple thefts in the area around Meadowlark Lane in Pocatello. Altogether, he was tied to the thefts of at least three bank cards along with other belongings.

Hymas made purchases with the stolen bank cards totaling more than $350.

Before the card thefts, Hymas was arrested in Bingham County for grand theft and fleeing officers when he led a high-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle. The chase concluded with Hymas crashing the vehicle into a canal in Blackfoot.

Per the plea agreement, Hymas will plead guilty to felonies of eluding officers and grand theft, as well as two more felony charges of criminal possession of a bank card. Eight separate felony charges will be dismissed, and another four won’t be filed.

The sentences to be handed out by 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli will be served concurrently. Hymas could be in prison for up to 14 years.

Hymas has also agreed to pay full restitution, which will be determined by the court, to victims of all charges, including the charges that were dismissed or never filed.

He is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Jan. 6.