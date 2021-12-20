Meowy Catmas underway at Snake River Animal Shelter

TODAY'S WEATHER
EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Merry Christmas!

We have our cat special Meowy Catmas where adult cats are $5 and kittens are $40! We also have some puppies that are ready for their furever homes!

We are accepting applications for them and of course our adult dogs that are looking for their home for the holidays!

You can see pictures of all the available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.

