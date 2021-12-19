TODAY'S WEATHER
Meridian man killed after getting hit by oncoming vehicle near Idaho Falls

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Falls

  Published at

idaho state police
EastIdahoNews.com file photo

IDAHO FALLS – A man is dead after getting hit by an oncoming vehicle near Idaho Falls Saturday night.

Idaho State Police reports the collision occurred around 8:21 p.m. at the northbound off-ramp of exit 116 on Interstate 15.

A 41-year-old man from Shelley, whose name has not been released, was headed northbound in a white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. For an unknown reason, an unidentified 26-year-old man from Meridian traveled through the median, ran out into the road and was hit by the Silverado.

The man who was hit died from his injuries.

The off-ramp was closed for about an hour and a half as crews worked to investigate and clean up the body. The Idaho Falls Police and Fire Departments assisted ISP in responding to the crash.

