Meridian man killed after getting hit by oncoming vehicle near Idaho Falls
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Idaho Falls
Published at
IDAHO FALLS – A man is dead after getting hit by an oncoming vehicle near Idaho Falls Saturday night.
Idaho State Police reports the collision occurred around 8:21 p.m. at the northbound off-ramp of exit 116 on Interstate 15.
A 41-year-old man from Shelley, whose name has not been released, was headed northbound in a white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. For an unknown reason, an unidentified 26-year-old man from Meridian traveled through the median, ran out into the road and was hit by the Silverado.
The man who was hit died from his injuries.
The off-ramp was closed for about an hour and a half as crews worked to investigate and clean up the body. The Idaho Falls Police and Fire Departments assisted ISP in responding to the crash.