More snow prompts adjustments to plowing schedule in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls on Wednesday.

The snow removal schedule for Zone A (center of town) and downtown has been changed due to the additional 2 inches of snow this morning and the forecasted 2 to 3 inches expected tomorrow. Parking restrictions for all city streets are still in place and will remain in place until further notice.

A snow removal schedule is provided to give property owners a better idea of when the snowplows will be in their area, especially those in Zone A and downtown where parking is limited.

The updated snow removal schedule is as follows:

Zone B

Zone B is currently being plowed and will continue to be plowed until completion. Zone B is the majority of the city and is colored yellow on the Zone Map.

Downtown

Downtown was plowed early Tuesday morning but will be plowed again during the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 30, from midnight to 7 a.m. to minimize the impact on businesses. Downtown is colored gray on the zone map.

Zone A

Zone A is a relatively small area located in the center of the city and is colored green on the zone map. Zone A will be plowed over a two-day period.

East and west streets on Friday, Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North and south streets on Sunday, Jan. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Zone A is a little more challenging to plow due to the older narrow roads. Most residents in that area rely on on-street parking,” explains Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon. “By waiting until after the next snowfall we can plow Zone A once rather than asking residents in that area to find alternate parking for a longer duration. We appreciate your continued patience,” adds Hammon.

The City of Idaho Falls called for a snow event on Dec. 27 due to the accumulation of snow that exceeded 2 inches, as outlined in the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policies and Procedures Manual. A snow event means that parking restrictions are in place for all city streets, that snow plows have started plowing streets on a priority basis, and that property owners must remove snow and ice from their sidewalks within 24 hours following the cessation of the precipitation.

Moving all vehicles off the road during snow removal operations speeds up the process significantly. Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is called will be subject to ticketing and relocation in accordance with snow removal parking restrictions.

There are groups of individuals in our community who rely on sidewalks and crosswalks to be mobile, including children, people with certain disabilities and seniors. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires maintaining ADA-compliant access to pathways year-round, which includes removing snow and ice.

