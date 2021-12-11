Selfless seamstress gets her dream sewing machine thanks to a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Secret Santa received the following nomination for a woman named Mary Kim Williams:

Two years ago my husband passed away. I was unsure what I wanted to do with his clothes. This past summer I heard of a quilt shop that takes the clothes of a loved one and makes a memory quilt with them.

One day I was at a church activity and mentioned that I had decided to do this with my husband’s clothes. Mary Kim Williams, a friend and neighbor, took me aside and said she heard me talking about having my husband’s clothes made into quilts. She told me how much she appreciated my husband and his kindness to her and her family. She asked if I would let her make the quilt tops.

I said, “But Mary Kim, I want to make seen quilts.” She said, “I would like to make them for you”.

I told her that would make the quilts even more special to our family if she made them. I also told her I would pay her what I was going to pay the quilt shop to cut and piece the quilt tops together. She said, “I wish you wouldn’t. I would just like to do this in honor of your husband.”

In a relatively short amount of time, she had seven quilt tops pieced together and ready to be quilted.

Mary Kim has served tirelessly for over 20 years making items to donate for humanitarian needs. She has donated much to the Family Crisis Center and to the Ronald McDonald Room at EIRMC. Lately, she has made weighted blankets for the Crisis Center.

So much of what she does for others involves her sewing machine. She has had her machine for many years and is in need of a new one so she can continue to do what she loves – serving others.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to visit Mary Kim with a special early Christmas gift. Watch the surprise above!