This Idaho summer concert just ‘blew out’ in 15 minutes

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Winter isn’t here yet, but Boise music fans already are clamoring for summer.

Almost immediately after it went on sale Friday, an outdoor concert at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater all but sold out. Country singer Morgan Wallen, who will perform Sept. 9, 2022, “blew out” in 15 minutes, according to Creston Thornton, president of promoter Live Nation’s mountain region, with more than 10,000 tickets sold.

“Insane,” Thornton added.

Only platinum and VIP tickets remained, he said in an email.

Two days before that buying frenzy, another summer show was revealed at the Nampa amphitheater. Indie and roots act Dispatch and rock band O.A.R. will coheadline a July 28 concert with opener The Robert Randolph Band. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at fordidahocenter.com. The first 300 sold will cost $25. After that, general-admission pricing is $49.50 advance, $55 day of show.

Two other concerts are on the Idaho Center Amphitheater’s spring and summer calendar; both rescheduled dates. Matchbox 20 will perform June 5, and The Goo Goo Dolls will headline July 15.

The Dispatch/O.A.R. combination should be a popular draw. But it won’t be as titanic as Wallen’s “The Dangerous Tour.” Formerly a contest on “The Voice,” Wallen, 28, is known for No. 1 country smashes such as “Whiskey Glasses” and “7 Summers.” He’s also known for a series of recent controversies and apologies. But whether it’s being arrested outside Kid Rock’s bar for public intoxication, or getting caught on video using a racial slur, Wallen has weathered the storms over the past two years.

