Three candidates submitted to Gov. Little for judge seat appointment

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Judicial Council submitted three names for Gov. Brad Little to choose from as the next eastern Idaho District Judge.

Seventh District Judge Joel E. Tingey will retire in January and several applicants applied to fill the vacancy with chambers in Bonneville County. After interviews on Dec. 7, the judicial council announced Manuel Murdoch, Brent Whitting and Michael Whyte were submitted as candidates to Little on Wednesday.

All three are local attorneys working in private practices in eastern Idaho.

When chosen, the appointed judge will take their place on Jan. 18 and hear cases in Bonneville County and other counties in the Seventh Judicial District when assigned.

The Seventh Judicial District covers Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.