UPDATE: US-20 overpass, Pancheri bridge reopen in I.F.

UPDATE

The city has sanded the Pancheri Bridge and U.S. Highway 20 overpass, and the crashes are being cleared.

The city has reopened both sections of road as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Conditions remain dangerous throughout eastern Idaho. Black ice is present and slick conditions exist on many roads, bridges, and overpasses. Caution is advised.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Icy roads and winter driving conditions have closed the Pancheri Bridge and the U.S. Highway 20 overpass near Fremont Avenue in Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls Police report multiple accidents at both areas in the city caused by slick conditions as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials warn residents to use caution and take alternate routes.

Idaho State Police are also reporting icy conditions throughout eastern Idaho — particularly on bridges and overpasses.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as conditions change.