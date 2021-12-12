Young mother whose husband recently drowned is left speechless after receiving gifts from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Three months ago, Maria’s 26-year-old husband, Kevin, drowned in an accident while they were living in Alabama. Kevin was about to graduate with a bachelor’s degree and was applying to medical school when he died.

Maria and her 18-month-old son, Ethan, moved to Ammon to live with her mother in an apartment. Maria does not have a vehicle and drives for Uber to make money.

Maria is now working to finish her associate’s degree online and hopes to get into a nursing program.

She was adopted from Romania when she was 4 years old and raised by her single mother, who later adopted a son with autism.

Maria is so grateful for the life she has and is always kind and helpful to everyone around her.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we would visit Maria with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see the surprise!