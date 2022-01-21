‘A stunning surprise.’ Nonprofit receives donation to pay off mortgage

IDAHO FALLS — A nonprofit organization received a “stunning surprise” after a local company and its employees donated money to pay off its mortgage.

The Community Food Basket-Idaho Falls will be able to close its capital campaign and pay off the mortgage on its 22,000-square-foot storage warehouse. In a news release, it said, “Thanks to the generosity of Melaleuca, the final $51,500 needed to end the capital campaign to purchase the warehouse has been donated.”

The release said, “During the company’s holiday food drive, Melaleuca employees gave $34,228 in donations, which was equally matched by The Melaleuca Foundation, for a total of $68,456 to benefit the hungry. Inspired by Melaleuca’s mission of enhancing lives, employees from one department challenged those from other departments in entertaining competitions to see who could raise the most money. In addition to this $51,500 contribution to the CFBIF, Melaleuca bought turkeys and groceries for the Thanksgiving meal hosted by The Salvation Army to benefit the elderly, homeless, disabled and the less fortunate in the community.”

The nonprofit is now the proud owner of its own food storage warehouse at 1895 N. Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The warehouse, which stores dry and refrigerated food items, helps 22 other nonprofits by serving as a central location for food storage in southeast Idaho.

The warehouse at 1895 N. Blvd in Idaho Falls. | EastIdahoNews.com

“We couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Ariel Jackson, executive director of Community Food Basket-Idaho Falls. “After 42 years, our food donations now have a permanent home in Idaho Falls, and the legacy that so many hardworking folks and businesses have built is secure.”

Other major donors include The Four Amigas (four anonymous women), the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation, Albertsons Foundation, Idaho Community Foundation and the CHC Foundation.

Melaleuca’s donation represents the single largest corporate donation in the warehouse capital campaign.

“Melaleuca’s team members are known for their generosity, compassion and commitment to enhancing lives,” said Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot. “They came together to help the hungry, especially during the holidays, and they raised enough to transform the future of The Community Food Basket-Idaho Falls and those who benefit from it.”

The Community Food Basket-Idaho Falls works to meet the emergency food needs of families and individuals facing food insecurity in the greater Idaho Falls area. According to a news release, the organization is feeding up to 2,000 local families per month.

