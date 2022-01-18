Business owner wants your help finding stolen vehicle

IDAHO FALLS – A truck was stolen from a local business and the owner wants your help locating it.

Ashley Furniture Owner Paul Landon tells EastIdahoNews.com someone stole a box delivery truck from the store at 620 1st Street in Idaho Falls Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

“We checked all of our trucks around 8 p.m. This morning, we went to back a truck into the bay and it was gone. We started asking if anyone loaned it out and nobody had,” Landon says.

The details surrounding the theft aren’t entirely clear. Landon says they are still trying to figure out exactly what happened that could’ve caused the theft.

“The protocol is to lock all the trucks every night,” says Landon, but it’s possible someone left a door unlocked or keys inside the vehicle.

He’s since filed a police report.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements confirms a truck was reported stolen, but officers are still on scene so no further information is available.

Landon describes it as a big truck that is easy to find.

“It’s like a big old billboard. It’s big and yellow, 26-foot box truck with a white cab and yellow box. You’d think they wouldn’t be able to get too far because it’s so big, but who knows,” he says.

This is the third vehicle reported stolen in the last couple of months. An Idaho Falls man reported his grandfather’s 2005 Nissan Titan pickup was stolen on Dec. 3 in the temple parking lot. A flatbed pickup was stolen from a Lyman home in November.

The truck stolen from Ashley Furniture is a 2005 GMC with “Penske” written on the back of it. The license plate number is KZ23060.

If you see it or have any information that would be helpful, call IFPD at (208) 529-1200.