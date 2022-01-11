District 91 launches survey on school facilities

IDAHO FALLS—-Build a high school at a new location or renovate the building at the current location? It’s one of 23 questions being asked in an Idaho Falls School District 91 survey and the district is hoping to hear from parents on what they think.

The district kicked off a months-long community outreach effort this week to get input from parents, patrons and D91 stakeholders on plans to upgrade and improve D91’s school facilities.

“I am committed to developing a plan the whole community can get behind and support because modern, up-to-date facilities are critical to our efforts to build great schools in Idaho Falls,” said D91 Superintendent Dr. Jim Shank in a press release.

The survey asks questions about different schools such as, “If Idaho Falls High School is rebuilt, do you support the new location near the corner of 49th and Holmes?” and “Is there another amenity you would like to see included in a new or renovated Skyline High School?”

The survey is part of the district’s effort to develop a 10-year facilities master plan. According to the press release, that work is being led by Cooperative Strategies, an industry leader specializing in facility planning that has worked with more than 2,000 school districts across the country. Cooperative Strategies first worked with the district on a facilities plan in 2019, but everything was put on hold with the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.

All feedback from the survey will be incorporated into recommendations for upgrading and improving the district’s school buildings, which are scheduled to be presented to the Board of Trustees in early March.

“I encourage all D91 stakeholders – parents, patrons, students and staff – to get involved in these efforts. We want to hear from you as we look for the best ways to address our facilities’ needs,” said Shank.

The district has a deadline to take the survey by Jan. 20. Click here to take the survey.