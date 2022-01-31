Hundreds of scouts participate in annual Winteree at Krupp Scout Hollow

RIGBY – More than 200 Scouts and adult volunteers, staff and parents braved the cold weekend weather to enjoy an annual scouting event near Rigby.

Volunteers with the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America hosted the 2022 North Star District Winteree at Krupp Scout Hollow on Saturday. Young Webelos Scouts were in attendance, along with Scouts BSA Boy and Girl Troops from Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg, Ririe and Pocatello for a night of activities and camping.

“These youth Scouts were all amazing applying their knowledge of life winter skills and just having fun with their friends and learning new things,” District Director Elias Lopez says in a news release. “Most of them stayed in tents the night before to really test how tough scouts are!”

Troops in attendance included Barkdull Financial Troop 180, Elks Lodge Troop 387, St. Paul’s Methodist Troop 382, Holy Rosary Troop 310, Action Motors Troop 1010, Connor Academy Troop 1295, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Troop 395 and more.

“Makes it so much fun when friends bring friends along!” says Lopez.

Lopez is grateful to Dave Shaw, Heather Branson and all the volunteers who were involved. If there are parents and youth that would like to learn more about the Winteree or how to join as a participant or volunteer, call the Idaho Falls Office at (208) 522-5155 or the Pocatello Center at (208) 233-4600.