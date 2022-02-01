Looking for a career in aviation? Prestigious flight school offering scholarships for 10 Idaho students

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Transportation.

BOISE – Idaho students with an interest in aviation and space are invited to apply for a scholarship to the National Flight Academy in Pensacola, Florida this summer. Rising 8th-10th graders (current grades 7-9) living in Idaho with a dream of trips to space, learning to fly jets, meeting new people, and going to new places are eligible. There are only 10 scholarships available to Idaho students, so those interested are encouraged to apply early.

Students can experience one of the most exciting and immersive learning adventures in the world aboard the world’s largest simulated aircraft carrier.

The US Department of Transportation Federal Highways Administration is collaborating with the Idaho Transportation Department to offer 10 full scholarships to this program, July 16-23. Scholarships cover tuition housing, meals, and cross-country round-trip travel to Pensacola, Florida. For more information, contact Jessika Phillips via phone call or text at (208) 806-1872 or by email at CivilRights@itd.idaho.gov.

During the “deployment” at the National Flight Academy, selected applicants will travel in chaperoned groups to the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida where they will stay in a multi-deck mock Aircraft Carrier.

The first deck houses the galley, mess deck, administrative spaces and the main simulator bays. The second deck comprises most of the dedicated academic spaces and contains all Simulation and Immersion Center spaces. The third and fourth decks provide housing and student aviator team building space.

Students experience theme-park style thrills surrounded by advanced technology, flight simulators and virtual reality missions that ignite imagination and encourage learning. While living aboard the aircraft carrier, AMBITION eXperimental Pilots (AXPs) role-play as Naval Aviators aboard a modern aircraft carrier. Missions progressively become more challenging throughout the week as the AXPs advance their aviation science skills as well as their communication skills.

