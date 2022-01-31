Name, cause of death released after man’s body is found near Pocatello WinCo
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Coroner’s Office has determined the cause and manner of death for a man found near WinCo Foods last Monday.
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office confirms 45-year-old William C. Johnson died from hypothermia due to presumed alcohol intoxication. The coroner says Johnson’s death was accidental.
The Pocatello Police Department investigated the incident. Further information was not released.