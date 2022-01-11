New cross country trails open to the public in Madison County

REXBURG — It’s time to take out your cross country skis and try a new trail that just opened in Twin Bridges.

“It’s brand new. We have never done this before at our parks and we’ve already seen people out there so that’s what’s awesome,” said Jared Arnold, Public Works Administrator for Madison County. “We are really excited.”

It’s called “Twin Bridges Cross Country Skiing” and has two courses that are roughly 1.25 miles long each. One of the courses is specifically used for cross country skiing and the other course can be used for snowshoeing or fat-tire bikes.

“It will be clearly marked. We are going to get some signs made where the start is (and) where the finish is. It’s open 24 hours a day and there’s no cost,” Arnold said.

Part of the new groomed cross country trail at Twin Bridges. | Courtesy: Jeremy Johnson

Arnold said in the winter, the county closes the parks due to snow, and this time, it was decided to utilize one of the parks.

“The cost was very minimal. We had most of the equipment to do it already. We purchased the groomer (for $6,000). It does a phenomenal job,” Arnold said. “It will be groomed daily.”

The new groomer. | Courtesy: Joel Hoglund

He explained that the new courses also offer beautiful scenery.

“Why we selected Twin Bridges was because of the wildlife. They (people) are going to be able to see deer, moose, and squirrels. Just as we’ve been grooming and getting the trail ready, we’ve seen white-tailed deer and moose. It’s awesome. It will be great for people,” he said.

Currently, the main entrance of the park has been closed due to vandalism.

An administrative assistant with Madison County told EastIdahoNews.com that people went around the “no motorized vehicle signs” and drove their vehicle back on the trail. The vandalism carries a $500 fine.

The trail is still open. Just south of the main entrance is another entrance with a big parking lot and gated-off access into the park for those who choose to walk in.

The courses opened about a week ago and Arnold told EastIdahoNews.com it will probably last until the spring depending on the weather and snow conditions.

Twin Bridges Cross Country Skiing is located between Madison and Jefferson County at Lyman, Archer, Ririe Highway, South 600 East, Rexburg, ID 83440.