Pocatello mayor, city council members will be sworn-in this week

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Pocatello’s City Council Members and Mayor who were elected in the 2021 elections will take their oaths of office Thursday, January 6.

Josh Mansfield, Linda Leeuwrik and Rick Cheatum, along with Mayor Brian Blad, will be sworn in by City Clerk Konni Kendell. Once they have taken their oaths, they will immediately take their seats at the dais to begin their four-year terms.

Also scheduled for the January 6 meeting is the annual State of the City address. Mayor Blad will highlight 2021’s accomplishments by City departments and spotlight a few projects for 2022.

In-person attendance remains limited due to COVID-19 guidelines. Masks/face coverings are required. Citizens who are not able to attend the meeting can watch the proceedings online or on television at Government Access Channel 56 with a Sparklight subscription.

The State of the City address will also be posted to the City’s website, Friday, January 7.