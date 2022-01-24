Police identify alleged motel shooter who now faces multiple charges

REXBURG — Police have identified a Mississippi man as the suspect who allegedly shot up a Rexburg motel over a smoking fee.

Johnnie Kendrell Adams, 35, is currently in Lincoln County, Wyoming, after his arrest Friday. Adams faces five felony counts of aggravated assault and a felony count of unlawful discharge of a gun at an occupied building, according to a Rexburg Police Department news release.

Workers at Motel 6 on South 12th West told EastIdahoNews.com employees notified Adams that he would have to pay a $150 fee after smoking inside his room the night before.

Adams reportedly stormed out of the motel around 10 a.m., pulled out an AR-15 rifle and fired 13 times at the building, according to the news release.

Bullett holes covered the front of the building, went through glass doors and walls inside the motel. No one was injured.

Adams and his girlfriend got into a black pickup truck pulling a trailer and drove away. Law enforcement found Adams around 1 p.m. in Alpine, Wyoming and took him into custody. Investigators found an AR-15, drugs and drug paraphernalia inside his truck.

Adams faces extradition to Idaho where he would appear in court on the felony charges. Police say Adams will face the drug charges in Wyoming. His girlfriend was interviewed and released.

Photos from the sceene of a shooting at the Motel 6 in Rexburg. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com