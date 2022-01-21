Upset man shoots up Rexburg motel over smoking fee, workers say

UPDATE

REXBURG — A man upset over a smoking fee at a Rexburg motel shot up the building, witnesses say.

Friday morning, motel workers at Motel 6 on South 12th West told a man he had to pay a $150 fee after smoking inside the room he slept in the night before, they told EastIdahoNews.com. The man reportedly stormed out of the motel around 10 a.m., pulled out an assault-style rifle, and began firing at the building.

The male suspect was with a female companion. Both got into a black pickup truck pulling a trailer and drove off, according to Rexburg police.

The suspect, who the police have not publicly identified, fired the gun multiple times. Numerous bullet holes covered the front of the building, went through glass doors and through more walls inside the motel.

The Rexburg Police Department rushed to the motel and discovered no one was hurt in the shooting. For hours, police combed through the scene and searched for the suspect.

Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said law enforcement took the suspect into custody in Alpine, Wyoming.

They left the motel by 1 p.m. and staff began cleaning up the broken glass to board up the motel. The motel plans to remain closed the rest of the day.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY

REXBURG — Police are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting at a Rexburg motel Friday morning.

Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen explains the shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Motel 6 along South 12th West. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.

“Sounds like it’s an isolated incident at this time,” Hagen says.

Preliminary details indicate the suspect was a Black man driving with a Black woman. They were inside a black pickup truck pulling a black flatbed trailer, according to Hagen.

Officers have no injuries to report at this time.

Madison School District officials confirm there is a soft shelter in place order at Burton Elementary School, Madison High School and Madison Middle School.

Anyone with information is urged to call Rexburg Police at (208) 359-3008 or contact local law enforcement.

