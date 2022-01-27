UPDATE: Students going home after gas leak at Skyline High School

UPDATE

Students at Skyline High School are going home after a gas leak evacuated the school Thursday morning.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon explains Idaho Falls School District 91 officials determined to send the students home for the day. Firefighters have isolated the source of the leak, vented the school, monitored the air qualify and deemed safe for students to go inside and get their items.

The district will allow students to go in their own vehicles or provide bus service to return home.

Hammon says there were no injuries and no students showed signs of illness due to the leak.

The district expects to release more information Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Students at Skyline High School in Idaho Falls have been evacuated to nearby Eagle Rock Middle School due to an apparent gas leak.

The leak was discovered at the high school around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Idaho Falls School District 91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne says the evacuation was ordered as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported, and no students are showing any signs of illness, Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said.

The cause or location of the leak has yet to be discovered, but emergency crews are attempting to locate it and vent the building.

People are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Wimborne says the district is working closely with city officials and will provide more updates as details become available.