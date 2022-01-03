Student stabbed in altercation at West Ada alternative school

One student allegedly stabbed another in the leg during a fight Monday at Crossroads Middle School in Meridian, sending the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is in custody and will be charged with one count of felony aggravated battery and one count of misdemeanor possessing a weapon on school property, Meridian Police Department spokesperson Kelsey Johnston told EdNews by email Monday.

Police received a call reporting the stabbing around noon Monday, Johnston said. After arriving at the middle school, they determined the incident was isolated to the two students.

Principal Joe Palaia notified parents of the stabbing via email Monday.

“I write to inform you of an unfortunate event that took place this morning at Crossroads Middle School where two students were involved in an altercation involving a knife,” Palaia wrote. “The student involved has been apprehended, medical attention is being provided and the school building is secure as we have implemented all of our safety protocols.”

Police won’t release the ages or names of the students since they’re minors, Johnston confirmed.

The alternative school for seventh and eighth graders is in the West Ada School District, Idaho’s largest.

KTVB first reported the stabbing.

Wrote Palaia, “We ask our Crossroads Middle School family to remain respectful during this challenging time and keep the student receiving medical attention in your thoughts.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.