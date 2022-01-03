TEDxRexburg announces speaker lineup
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Published at
REXBURG — Eight speakers will take part in TEDxRexburg this spring with speeches centered around the theme “resilience created by our strong roots and strong winds.”
TEDxRexburg will be held March 12 – the day the city of Rexburg turns 139 years old. It will begin at 7 p.m. at the Romance Theatre on Main Street.
The following people will be speakers at the event:
- Jenna Johnson
- Dr. Russ Gaede
- Clayton Poland
- Calvin Krainock
- Dr. Seth Robins
- Marcy Axelrod
- Dr. Jason Karp
- Rick Hansen
Tickets and more information about the speakers can be found here. The event will also be live-streamed on the TEDxRexburg social media sites and website.