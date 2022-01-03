TODAY'S WEATHER
TEDxRexburg announces speaker lineup

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at

REXBURG — Eight speakers will take part in TEDxRexburg this spring with speeches centered around the theme “resilience created by our strong roots and strong winds.”

TEDxRexburg will be held March 12 – the day the city of Rexburg turns 139 years old. It will begin at 7 p.m. at the Romance Theatre on Main Street.

The following people will be speakers at the event:

  • Jenna Johnson
  • Dr. Russ Gaede
  • Clayton Poland
  • Calvin Krainock
  • Dr. Seth Robins
  • Marcy Axelrod
  • Dr. Jason Karp
  • Rick Hansen

Tickets and more information about the speakers can be found here. The event will also be live-streamed on the TEDxRexburg social media sites and website.

