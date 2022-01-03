TEDxRexburg announces speaker lineup

REXBURG — Eight speakers will take part in TEDxRexburg this spring with speeches centered around the theme “resilience created by our strong roots and strong winds.”

TEDxRexburg will be held March 12 – the day the city of Rexburg turns 139 years old. It will begin at 7 p.m. at the Romance Theatre on Main Street.

The following people will be speakers at the event:

Jenna Johnson

Dr. Russ Gaede

Clayton Poland

Calvin Krainock

Dr. Seth Robins

Marcy Axelrod

Dr. Jason Karp

Rick Hansen

Tickets and more information about the speakers can be found here. The event will also be live-streamed on the TEDxRexburg social media sites and website.