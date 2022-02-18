After 26 years, Bonneville County assessor is stepping down

IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County’s longest-serving assessor is calling it quits after 26 years.

In an email to local media outlets earlier this week, Blake Mueller announced he will not seek re-election. When asked why he’s retiring, Mueller responded, jokingly, “I’m an old man.”

“I’ll be turning 65 in a couple of months and I decided it’s probably time for somebody else to step in and do this,” Mueller tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Mueller was originally appointed to replace retiring assessor Gary Paxman in February 1996. Mueller spent 18 years in the banking industry prior to that and was the vice president and manager of The Bank of Commerce in downtown Idaho Falls when he was appointed.

As he looks back on his time with the county, he recalls why he ran the first time and the changes he helped implement once he was elected.

“One of the reasons I wanted to run for the position is because I’ve always been interested in real estate. When I had issues with my own values, it was difficult to get a quick answer as to why they felt my home was worth what they placed on it for taxation,” Mueller explains.

There was only one main computer in the office at the time and so he made sure all the employees had a personal computer and created a list of comparable sales in a spreadsheet so that when people like him came in with questions, he had some data to show them.

It’s a list he’s continued to add to over the years, which is accessible among all the employees. He considers that one of his greatest contributions to the position.

“The biggest achievement in my mind is that when somebody comes in, they’re going to get an answer and they’ll get a breakdown of houses like theirs that they can drive by and look at and know why (it’s valued at a certain price),” he says.

One of the most rewarding things about the job for Mueller is being in the middle of all the development projects in the county and that’s what he’s going to miss most.

“I’m also going to miss the people I’ve gotten to know over all these years. This job gives you an opportunity to meet with a lot of people, so that’s going to be different,” says Mueller.

As he prepares to step down, Mueller says he’s looking forward to having more time to pursue personal projects, like his interest in wildlife photography and oil painting.

Above all, he’s excited to spend more time with his wife and family.

“I don’t have any aspirations to do anything fantastic, just enjoy some peace and quiet,” he says.

Chief Deputy Assessor Dustin Barron announced Thursday he intends to run for Mueller’s position. In an email to local media, Barron speaks highly of Mueller, saying it’s been an honor to work directly with him over the last four years.

Barron highlights some of his experience and qualifications for the position.

“Throughout my time here at the Assessor’s Office, I have gained an appreciation for the importance of the position of the assessor and its role to the community. I recognize the value of accuracy, equitability, and great customer service when serving our community and hope to continue to deliver on these goals,” Barron writes.

A primary will be held on May 17. The general election is Nov. 8.