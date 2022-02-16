Car crashes through front of popular Pocatello sandwich shop

POCATELLO — The Firehouse Subs restaurant in Pocatello endured a great deal of damage after a car crashed through the front of the building Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at around 11:30 a.m. at 231 West Quinn Road.

Two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to Pocatello police spokesman Lt. John Walker. It is unknown if either of the people treated for injuries was the driver of the vehicle.

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

“We can confirm an incident occurred at the Firehouse Subs in Pocatello,” Firehouse Subs spokeswoman Taylor Schillace said in a statement provided to EastIdahoNews.com. “The safety and security of our guests and crew members are of paramount importance.”

Because the incident did not involve an arrest, no other information was available. Officers continue to investigate the crash.

It’s unclear when the restaurant will reopen. Franchise owners could not be reached for comment.