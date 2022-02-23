TODAY'S WEATHER
Fire in Pocatello extinguished before it jumped to other business

Kalama Hines
Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Rexburg

Pocatello fire, Feb. 23, 2022
Fire crews investigate a Wednesday morning fire in Old Town Pocatello. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — A fire on Pocatello’s Main Street damaged the Sixes Studio on Wednesday morning.

Crews with the Pocatello Fire Department were dispatched to the 200 block of North Main Street at 9:13 a.m. and had the fire extinguished in about 20 minutes, according to Battalion Chief Curtis Smith.

Smith told EastIdahoNews.com that the fire was controlled before it could jump to neighboring businesses, which were left relatively undamaged.

There were also no injuries to report.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Smith said. No estimates on damages have been given.

Pocatello fire, Feb. 23, 2022
Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com
