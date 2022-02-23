Fire in Pocatello extinguished before it jumped to other business

POCATELLO — A fire on Pocatello’s Main Street damaged the Sixes Studio on Wednesday morning.

Crews with the Pocatello Fire Department were dispatched to the 200 block of North Main Street at 9:13 a.m. and had the fire extinguished in about 20 minutes, according to Battalion Chief Curtis Smith.

Smith told EastIdahoNews.com that the fire was controlled before it could jump to neighboring businesses, which were left relatively undamaged.

There were also no injuries to report.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Smith said. No estimates on damages have been given.