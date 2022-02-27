He drives to Utah every 6 weeks for cancer treatment and now he’s giving back with ‘Ride On Dads’

POCATELLO – A local couple wants to help find a cure for cancer and they want to have some fun in the process.

Zach and Tami Parris of Pocatello are returning to the Pebble Creek Ski Area on Saturday, March 5 for the second annual “Ride On Dads” event.

The event is for skiers and non-skiers alike and participants can complete a scavenger hunt to earn tokens and win prizes that include a pair of skis, a snowboard, a Coleman Powersports CT100U gas-powered scooter, a 47-inch Lattice fire pit, a YETI Crossroads duffel bag, a WIND2 Bluetooth speaker, artwork from local artists, swag and more.

Tami tells EastIdahoNews.com they decided to add some activities for non-skiers this year to make the event and the raffle prizes more accessible to people.

“We’re going to do a trivial challenge on the deck,” Tami says. “There will be a lot of questions about Pebble Creek and the local hill. So study up!”

The Parris’s also host a 55-mile bike race in June at Lava Hot Springs. The proceeds from both of these events go directly to Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake for prostate cancer research.

Last year’s events raised $27,000 combined and Tami is hoping to see a similar outcome this year.

“It’d be nice to get at least $15,000 at Pebble. Our goal every year is $30,000 and hopefully, we can get close to the mark this year,” says Tami.

Pre-registration for “Ride on Dads” online has already raised more than $5,100, as of Sunday morning.

Prizes up for grabs at “Ride On Dads” event in Pocatello. | Tami Parris

A cause that hits close to home

For the Parris’s, “Ride On Dads” is a cause that is very personal to them and the Huntsman Cancer Institute is a place that is near and dear to their heart.

Zach, who retired last year as the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in Bannock County, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012. He and his wife make a trip to Huntsman’s every six weeks for treatment.

Zach told us the story of his initial diagnosis last year and during a phone conversation earlier this week, Tami gave us an update on her husband’s condition as they were traveling back from Utah.

“He’s doing really, really good,” Tami explains. “Right now, they’re holding the cancer at bay. The Huntsman is a lifesaver.”

She says Zach is doing hormone therapy, which is designed to stop the production of testosterone in the body, which feeds the cancer. It’s a treatment he’s been taking for several years now and so far, they’re happy with the results.

“It’s working,” Tami says. “He has a good quality of life … and his lab (results) are phenomenal. They’re pretty excited about it at the Hunstman.”

The Salt Lake City clinic hosts a 140-mile bike ride every year called the Huntsman 140 that raises awareness of and funding for prostate cancer research. Prior to the pandemic, Zach had been a participant for seven years.

When COVID-19 prevented the event from happening in 2020, the Parris’s decided to start a similar event in eastern Idaho, and in 2021, “Ride On Dads” was born.

The couple is looking forward to the second annual event and they’re hoping for a good turnout.

Tami Parris with one of the winners at last year’s event. | Tami Parris

“People that pre-register will get a ‘Ride On Dads’ beanie. Anybody that raises over $200 is getting (some extra swag). For every $100 they raise, they get a wooden token with a number on it (which gives you additional chances to win prizes).”

The couple is grateful to all the businesses who have donated prizes and they’re encouraging men 50 and older to get tested for prostate cancer.

“Ride On Dads” is happening from noon to 4 p.m. The raffle drawing will begin at 3 p.m. You have to be present to win. The cost of registration is $40. To register or learn more, click here.