Inmate with history of violence and alleged murder accused of attacking deputy

REXBURG — A man accused of killing a fellow Madison County Jail inmate is now accused of attacking a jail deputy.

A Madison County Sheriff’s activity log shows an investigation was launched into Robert David Pompa, 26, for allegedly battering the deputy at the jail on Feb. 7. Details of the alleged incident, including the condition of the deputy, were not included and criminal charges have not yet been publicly filed against Pompa.

A Madison County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson confirmed the incident is under investigation and prosecutors plan to pursue charges.

Pompa’s troubles behind bars began well before last week’s incident. In June 2020, Pompa attacked a Bannock County jail inmate because the man was a “chomo” – a term used in jails and prisons for child molesters. A judge sentenced Pompa to spend between five and 10 years in prison. Pompa also attacked an elderly inmate around the same time who was facing a federal sex offense charge.

In 2021, Pompa was taken to the Madison County Jail while awaiting a federal felony charge for possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. While Pompa was in custody, court records show he was cited for misdemeanor battery for an incident on July 17.

While awaiting sentencing on the federal charges, Pompa allegedly beat 62-year-old Eddie Blanie Stacey with his fist on Oct. 8 inside the jail. The attack killed Stacey, who was serving a 90-day sentence after pleading guilty to misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

A Madison County grand jury indicted Pompa on Nov. 18 for felony first-degree murder in connection to Stacey’s death.

The next day, Pompa received a five-year federal prison sentence for the gun charge followed by five years of supervised release.

