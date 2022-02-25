Man accused of opening credit union accounts with fake identification

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man is accused of using fake identification to open accounts at a local credit union.

When the Idaho State Police pulled over 55-year-old Roberto Perez-Almaguer in August, he handed over his Mexican ID card, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. As a trooper noticed an Oregon driver’s license in his name, the investigation into expired registration turned into a larger alleged crime.

When the trooper ran the Oregon license through dispatch, ISP learned the license number belonged to a woman in Oregon, not Perez-Almaguer. The trooper confronted Perez-Almaguer and asked if the license was fake.

“(Perez-Almaguer) stated he had paid someone a couple hundred dollars a while back to have it made,” the probable cause reads. “He stated he was an illegal immigrant from Mexico and didn’t have a license.”

While it is only a misdemeanor to have a fake license, investigators learned more of Perez-Almaguer’s story. He also handed over a social security card he allegedly paid someone $50 to make and the number belonged to another person.

Police found a debit card to a local credit union inside Perez-Almaguer’s wallet. According to court documents, Perez-Almaguer said he used the fake driver’s license and social security card to open the account. He said the ID allowed him to obtain medications.

When police went to the credit union, staff told the trooper he used the fake Oregon driver’s license as well as one from California with a number belonging to someone else.

Bonneville County Prosecutors charged Perez-Almaguer with felony making an application for a financial transaction card with the intent to defraud. He made an initial court appearance Tuesday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 8.

Although Perez-Almaguer is accused of a crime it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.