Man charged in connection to DUI hit and run that injured one person

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested an Idaho Falls man for an alleged DUI hit and run crash that injured one person.

The crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. at Woodruff Avenue and Lincoln Road. The Idaho Falls Police Department writes in an affidavit of probable cause that an intoxicated driver, Jesus Soria Camacho, 20, allegedly caused the crash before driving away.

When officers arrived at the crash scene they found a 2003 Subaru Legacy had rolled with two adults and a two-year-old boy inside the car. A second vehicle had also been hit but managed to follow Camacho to a nearby parking lot. Shortly after police arrived, Camacho pulled up to the crash inside his 2013 Honda Civic with front-end damage and fluid leaking from the car, according to a police report.

Inside Camacho’s car, police found an open container of alcohol and had the man take two breathalyzer tests. The test showed Camacho had a blood alcohol content of .181 and .172, which court documents indicate is 2.5 times the legal limit.

The three people inside the Subaru were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center to be checked out. The hospital diagnosed a passenger with a concussion while the driver and two-year-old had no injuries. The driver of the second car hit also had no injuries and did not need to go to the hospital.

Police booked Camacho into the Bonneville County Jail.

Camacho is charged with felony leaving the scene of a crash and misdemeanor charges of DUI and possession of an open container.

Although Camacho is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Camacho is scheduled for Feb. 11.