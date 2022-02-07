Man dies, 3 injured following crash in Jerome

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Sunday at 8:04 p.m., at 750 Golf Course Road, in Jerome County.

A juvenile driver and a juvenile passenger were traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on Golf Course Road between S 100 E and Silver Beach Road in a 2014 Ford Focus. A 21-year-old female driver and a 19-year-old male passenger, both from Twin Falls, were traveling eastbound on Golf Course Road in a 2000 Toyota Camry. The Ford crossed over a double solid yellow line and collided with the Toyota.

Both driver and passenger of the Ford were wearing their seatbelts. They were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Toyota was not wearing her seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger was wearing his seatbelt and was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Next of kin has been notified.

Both lanes of travel were blocked for approximately four hours. Traffic was diverted on 100 E and Silver Beach Road during this time. All lanes are back open.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Jerome City Police Department, Jerome County Sherriff’s Office, Jerome Fire Department, and Magic Valley Paramedics.