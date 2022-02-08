Man placed on probation for felony drug charge after exploding pumpkin incident

IDAHO FALLS — A judge sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine.

Miguel Crispin, 29, was placed on four years of probation on Feb. 2 after pleading guilty to the felony possession of a controlled substance charge. District Judge Bruce Pickett suspended an underlying one- to five-year prison sentence that could be served if Crispin is not successful on probation.

As part of a plea agreement made with Bonneville County prosecutors, a felony count of unlawful gun possession and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

The Idaho Falls Police Department came across Crispin on Oct. 31, 2021, when responding to the call of an exploding pumpkin. When officers arrived around 3 a.m. on North Fanning Avenue, police saw Crispin running away before they could talk to him.

Officers saw Crispin running between two mobile homes with a backpack, which he dropped at some point during the chase.

RELATED | Exploding pumpkin leads to felony gun and drug arrest

When officers caught and began searching Crispin, they found a glass pipe, eight shotgun shells, 40 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a gunstock. A black handgun holster was found under Cripsin’s shirt, and a dollar bill with a white substance believed to be methamphetamine was in his sock, according to court documents.

Another officer in the area then spotted Crispin’s backpack on the roof of one of the homes, and the fire department was called in to help get it down. On top of the house, police found a loaded gun. Officers also found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun with a shortened barrel and the stock removed in the backpack.

According to court records, Crispin was also ordered to pay $1,882.50 in fees and fines and complete 100 hours of community service.