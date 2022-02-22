Semi-truck bursts into flames on Interstate 15

INKOM — Firefighters battled a semi-truck fire on Interstate 15 near Inkom Tuesday morning.

The Pocatello Fire Department reported the semi-truck caught fire at milepost 62 near the Port of Entry. Video from the scene showed a plume of smoke pouring from the truck.

Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the blaze but remained on the scene as of 9 a.m.

Idaho State Police responded and reported emergency crews blocked the right southbound lane. First responders urged people to use caution when driving through the area.

