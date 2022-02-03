Skier dies after crashing into tree

JACKSON, Wyoming — A skier died after crashing into a tree at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

The accident happened Thursday morning along the Gros Ventre run, according to a Jackson Hole Mountain Resort news release. The man’s name has not been released pending notification of his family.

Ski Patrol tried to resuscitate the man on the mountain and at the St. Johns Clinic in Teton Village.

“My deepest condolences go out to the family of the deceased,” resort President Mary Kate Buckley said in a statement. “My heart goes out to everyone involved.”