This superstar drew Idaho Center’s second largest outdoor crowd ever. He’s coming back

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Summer concert season just heated up for country fans.

Superstar Kenny Chesney has been scheduled to perform Wednesday, July 27, at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa. The opening act will be Carly Pearce, the Country Music Association’s reigning Female Vocalist of the Year.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at fordidahocenter.com, for $49 to $149. Presales start Tuesday, Feb. 8.

With more than 30 million albums sold, Chesney is one of country music’s biggest crossover successes. He regularly performs in stadiums. He’s had 32 songs hit the top spot on Billboard country charts. Between the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music, he’s won Entertainer of the Year eight times.

Chesney is no stranger to Boise. He came close to setting a Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater attendance record when he performed there in 2018 for 10,315 people — just short of Shania Twain’s roughly 10,500 in 1999.

“There is something about amphitheaters that creates an immediacy that is so intimate,” Chesney said in a press release. “The energy is very different from a stadium show, and it almost opens the songs up in completely different ways. It’s pretty cool to feel that difference between the two kinds of venues, but I can tell you: both are absolutely the greatest sensations in the world.”