Man arrested, charged with multiple felonies for apparent hate crimes in Soda Springs - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — A man who allegedly pulled a gun on and threatened multiple men after making sexual comments toward a young girl has been charged.

John David Morgan, 50, faces felonies for burglary and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as misdemeanors for disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon, court records show.

Soda Spring police responded to reports of an intoxicated man threatening people with a gun around 8 p.m. June 4, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The man, later identified as Morgan, allegedly made sexual comments toward a 7-year-old girl, then pulled a gun on the girl’s father when he confronted Morgan.

As officers approached the scene, they saw Morgan “stumble” into his motel room. Near the door of the motel room, officers found a Ruger rifle “sitting on the ground,” the affidavit says.

Officers with guns drawn commanded Morgan to exit the room with his hands raised.

Once he was outside, Morgan was taken into custody. Officers noted in reports that Morgan was intoxicated and lacked fine motor skills.

Morgan told officers he did not know where he put the handgun he was accused of pulling on the victim, but officers found a single-shot shotgun and a Colt pistol inside his truck.

He agreed to speak with officers and allegedly admitted to pulling a gun during an argument but said he never threatened anyone. He also made “several comments” about the race of the victim, repeating “they were just Mexicans,” according to the affidavit.

Officers also obtained a statement from the victim, who said Morgan was “talking dirty” to his daughter. When the victim stepped between Morgan and the child, the victim said, Morgan threatened the man.

The man removed his family from the area, then returned to speak with Morgan and that, he said, was when Morgan pulled a handgun and cocked the hammer, the affidavit says. There was a second Hispanic man, according to the victim, who was also threatened by Morgan, the victim told police.

The second victim told officers that Morgan came into his room and tried to choke him, the affidavit says, then put a gun to the man’s head and threatened to shoot him.

Morgan was trespassed from the motel and taken to Caribou County Jail, where he is currently being held.

Though Morgan has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Morgan would face up to 45 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge David Cousin on June 28.