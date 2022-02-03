Vernice “Flygirl” Armour, America’s first Black woman combat pilot, answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m speaking with Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour – America’s first Black woman combat pilot. She served two tours of duty in Iraq as a Marine, was a diversity liaison officer to the Pentagon and runs VAI Consulting & Training.

FlyGirl also runs FlyGirl Construction, a General Contracting Firm in the Atlanta area, has two honorary doctorates and is a running back for the San Diego Sunfire professional women’s football team. Her story has been featured on CNN, MSNBC, The View, FOX News, Oprah Winfrey and many other programs.

Here are the questions I asked Flygirl:

Did you always want to be a combat pilot and did you ever worry that being a girl would hold you back?

Can you tell me about a time when you were flying and scared? How did you overcome the fear?

What is something someone might not know about flying in the military?

You’ve written books, started companies, been on national TV shows and accomplished a lot. What are you most proud of?

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

You have a daughter named Noah. What is your favorite thing about being a mom?

What’s a piece of advice you have for me?

February is Black History Month. What does this month mean to you?

Watch my entire interview with Flygirl in the video player above and learn more on her website, Instagram and Facebook page.

