Woman killed, man taken to hospital following crash near Ashton

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police:

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Friday, Feb. 4, at approximately 2:40 p.m., on eastbound US-20 near milepost 357, west of Ashton.

A Ford F150 pickup, driven by a 57-year-old male from Denver, Colorado, was traveling eastbound on US-20. A Kenworth semi pulling a single trailer, driven by a 33-year-old male from Teton, was also traveling eastbound on US-20. The Ford struck the rear of the semi’s trailer which was turning right onto East 1000 North.

The passenger in the Ford, an 82-year-old female, from Island Park, succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The driver of the Ford was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The occupants of the Ford were not wearing their seat belts. The male driver of the semi was wearing a seat belt.

While the travel lanes were blocked traffic was able to continue around the crash scene.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

ASHTON — A person is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 20 near Ashton Friday afternoon.

The crash happened sometime after 2 p.m. near mile marker 357, two miles west of Ashton. Initial reports indicate the collision involved at least two vehicles.

Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain confirmed at least one person has died in the collision. That person has not been identified.

It is not clear if anyone else received injuries in the crash, but photos of the scene show two ambulances are there.

The Idaho Department of Transportation says US-20 is blocked in both directions at the scene of the crash.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.