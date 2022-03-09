$80M bond fails in Jefferson School District; $25.5M bond narrowly passes in Madison

RIGBY — Election results were mixed in eastern Idaho Tuesday night as various school districts attempted to pass school bonds, supplemental levies and plant facility levies.

In Jefferson School District 251 residents voted down an $80 million bond proposal.

Unofficial poll results show only 41% of voters cast ballots in favor of the bond. To pass, the measure needed 66.67% voter approval. A total of 4,112 people voted in Jefferson and Madison counties.

The bond measure was sought by the district to build a new middle school, remodel Rigby Middle School into a career technical center, build a new gym at Roberts Elementary, add additional classrooms to Farnsworth Middle School, renovate other schools and acquire land for future schools.

In Madison School District 321, residents narrowly approved a $25.5 million bond with 67.07% of the vote. To pass, the measure needed 66.67% voter approval. A total of 2,068 people voted in the election.

The bond will go toward building a new Hibbard Elementary School, turning the current Hibbard Elementary School into an early childhood center, as well as paying for upgrades to Madison Junior High School and other school buildings.

In Idaho Falls School District 91 voters approved a 10-year $2,440,000 ($24,400,000 total) plant facilities levy. A total of

1,752 people voted with nearly 81 percent of them in favor of the measure. The levy, which required a 55% percent voter approval, will be used for technology, transportation and ongoing building maintenance, among other things.

In Shelley School District 60 voters passed a 2-year $575,000 ($1,150,000 total) supplemental levy with 73% of the votes in favor of the measure.

For the latest election results visit the Idaho Secretary of State’s website.