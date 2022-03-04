A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man who volunteers every day in kindergarten classes

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received a few emails about a man named Jerry. Here’s what one said:

Jerry has been such an awesome help here at Bush Elementary this year. You can tell he has a passion and a heart for helping and working with kids. He takes his own personal time out of each day to volunteer in our kindergarten class and help out wherever our busy kindergarten teachers are (or anywhere where we need help). He also helps out with an after-school program, and when he was offered pay, he politely declined as he just enjoys what he does. He is so kind and caring towards the kids and has been such a great asset to our school.

We decided to visit Jerry and surprise him for Feel Good Friday. Check it out in the video player above!