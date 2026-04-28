LIVE: Legislative District 32 and Bonneville coroner candidates square off at debate - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and EastIdahoNews.com will host three of six debates on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Compass Academy in Idaho Falls.

At 6 p.m., Legislative District 32 Seat B incumbent Erin Bingham will debate candidate Brian McKellar.

At 6:30 p.m., Legislative District 32 Seat A incumbent Stephanie Mickelsen will debate candidate Kelly Golden.

At 7 p.m., Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez will debate candidate Tim Shuijt.

All candidates are running in contested races in the Republican primary.

All the debates will be moderated by EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton, and will be streamed in this story, on our YouTube channel, and on our Facebook page.

Primary candidates for Legislative District 35 and 32 will be streamed by EastIdahoNews.com on Thursday.

Legislative District 32 Seat A incumbent Stephanie Mickelsen debates candidate Kelly Golden at Compass Academy on Tuesday, April 28 at the EastIdahoNews.com candidate forum. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com