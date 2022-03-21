A man missing since December has been found, police say

TACOMA, Washington — A Fort Hall man reported missing in December has been found alive and well.

Tyrell Lyons was found over the weekend, according to Tacoma Police Department spokeswoman Wendy Haddow.

LLavon Gomez, Lyons’ mother, confirmed that Lyons is alive and well. Lyons called his sister, she said, to alert the family.

“It’s GREAT NEWS! I am happy beyond happy that he is alive,” she told EastIdahoNews.com in a text message. “I feared the worse. It’s the best news.”

Lyons’ family launched a GoFundMe last week with hopes of raising $5,000 to hire a private investigation firm.

Gomez told EastIdahoNews.com that due to a large number of missing persons cases in the Tacoma area, officers were not able to “actively search” for missing adults.

Lyons was reported missing twice over the past five months.

The first time, in November, the family was informed by the nearby Puyallup Tribal Police Department that Lyons had been checked into a mental health facility.

The second time, in January, the family reported him missing after he failed to meet with his sister upon discharge from the facility in December.

Haddow was unable to provide details of the discovery, but did say that he was alive and well. She said that she believes the family was notified.