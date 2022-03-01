Allegiant announces nonstop route from Idaho Falls to southern California

IDAHO FALLS — Allegiant airlines will offer nonstop flights from Idaho Falls to southern California starting in May.

Customers will be able to fly direct from the Idaho Falls Regional Airport to the John Wayne Airport in Orange County beginning May 18, the airline announced Tuesday.

Allegiant also introduced two additional routes – one from Des Moines, Iowa to Newark, New Jersey and the other from Sanford, Florida to Las Vegas, Nevada.

“These new routes are starting just in time for summer vacation and will give customers more affordable, convenient options to get to iconic destinations in southern California, New York and Las Vegas without the hassle of layovers or connections,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning.

Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $49 if purchased by Wednesday. Travel must be completed by Nov. 15. Flights can be booked here.