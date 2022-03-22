City of Pocatello announces a new public information officer

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello announced Marlise Irby as the new Public Information Officer for the City. Marlise Irby will oversee the City’s communication and serve as a primary spokesperson and media contact.

“We are excited to have Marlise on our team. She brings an incredible level of experience in media that will prove invaluable for the City of Pocatello,” said Mayor Brian Blad.

Marlise Irby has worked in news as a journalist at KOKI in Tulsa, Oklahoma, KTUU and KTBY in Anchorage, Alaska, and at KPVI as an anchor in Pocatello, Idaho.

The role of a Public Information Officer is to assist the media in gathering information and reporting on newsworthy events that impact the City of Pocatello. The media is able to obtain this information by reaching out to the PIO or/and by press releases sent out by the PIO.

Marlise Irby’s first day with the city of Pocatello was March 21, 2022.

For all media inquiries and questions, please contact the Public Information Officer at (208)234.6281 or (208) 244.9311, or email mirby@pocatello.us.