Here’s who will be the Mountain America Center General Manager

The following is a news release from Mountain America Center. Erik Hudson and family

IDAHO FALLS — Centennial Management Group is proud to announce Erik Hudson as General Manager for the new Mountain America Center.

Hudson is a graduate of Iowa State University in 2011 majoring in Liberal Studies. He has an extensive background in venue management and spent four years as the Director at Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena where he was responsible for all hockey operations, including having an impact on bringing SPHL expansion team (Birmingham Bulls) to the venue and city of Pelham.

Most recently, Hudson was the GM and Associate Executive Director at VenuWorks of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he oversaw three venues: ImOn Arena, Alliant Energy PowerHouse and McGrath Amphitheatre. At these facilities, Hudson was responsible for over 185 events annually.



“Erik Hudson is the perfect fit to assume the General Manager position for the Mountain America Center. His experience in similar venues regarding event programming, operational leadership, project management, and community involvement is paramount to our success in Idaho Falls for years to come,” says Kevin Bruder, President of Centennial Management Group.

“My family and I are extremely excited to be joining the Idaho Falls community, and the Mountain America Center. This fantastic venue will draw a wide variety of spectacular events, both large and small, to the Eastern Idaho Region. Hockey, world-class concerts, trade shows, family entertainment, and other large sporting events, are just a few examples of what we can expect to host at the Mountain America Center and Hero Arena. It is my hope that we can showcase this great community, venue, and region to become one of the most desirable locations for new and exciting events for years to come,” says Hudson.

Hudson was born in Spokane, Washington. He is a former goaltender, played professionally with Pensacola and Fayetteville of the SPHL in the 2011-12 season. Hudson played collegiately at Iowa State University from 2007-2011. He is married to his wife Amanda for 10 years and they have two young daughters, Jocelyn and Lily.