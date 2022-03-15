Lockdown ends at St. Luke’s Boise; Ammon Bundy sent protesters there

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon because of a “developing security incident,” according to a statement from the hospital shared on social media.

St. Luke’s posted the lockdown news on Twitter at 2:02 p.m. and noted the lockdown had ended at 2:50 p.m.

The health system’s alert indicated that its Boise hospital — located at 190 E. Bannock St. — was under lockdown and divert status. Divert status for hospitals often means hospitals will not be accepting ambulances at their location due to some sort of emergency, according to the Health Action Council. Patients needing care were asked to go other providers.

When the lockdown ended, that was no longer necessary.

“The Boise hospital has resumed normal operations and services are available for people in need of care,” St. Luke’s tweeted.

Hospital officials have not provided details as to the reason for the lockdown. Since Saturday, protesters have gathered at the hospital to oppose authorities taking custody of a 10-month old child, who is the grandchild of a campaign consultant of gubernatorial candidate and right-wing activist Ammon Bundy.

Bundy on Tuesday posted a video on YouTube inside the Ada County Courthouse, where he was on trial for another matter, encouraging protesters to go to the hospital in response to unverified claims about authorities removing the child from the hospital.

A Tuesday afternoon hearing is scheduled regarding the ongoing custody dispute of the child and to determine whether the child is being neglected, according to Miranda Chavoya, the child’s aunt. Meridian Police alleged the child was dangerously malnourished and in immediate danger.

Nearly 100 protesters could be seen outside the hospital on Tuesday, with signs that read “medical rape” and “stop stealing babies.”

Around 35 protesters were also seen outside the Ada County Courthouse at around 1 p.m.

Police arrested Bundy at St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center on Saturday on suspicion of trespassing when he refused to leave the property while asking for the baby’s release. The baby was taken into custody Friday night.

Idaho Statesman reporters Ryan Suppe and Ian Max Stevenson contributed.