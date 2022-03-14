Man accused of cutting another man’s neck reaches plea deal

POCATELLO — After reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, a Pocatello man has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery.

Jeffrey Daniel Chambers, 45, reached the agreement on Feb. 8, and entered his guilty plea six days later.

Chambers was arrested in January following an altercation in which he pulled a knife on a fellow bar patron.

Witnesses and the victim told officers that Chambers and the victim had been involved in a brief altercation, but they were separated by others in the bar. Chambers went to the restroom, according to witness testimony provided in an affidavit of probable cause, and when he returned he had a knife in his hand.

Witnesses said he grabbed the victim in a headlock and held the knife to the victim’s throat.

Chambers admitted to holding the knife to the victim, but said he did so in self defense.

As part of the plea agreement, a deadly weapon enhancement was dismissed following a motion by the prosecution. The prosecution will also recommend five years of probation with an underlying prison sentence of three to six years, according the plea agreement.

He is scheduled to be sentenced by 6th District judge Robert Naftz on April 11.